Exercise could save your life

Keeping your heart healthy relies largely on getting the right amount of exercise. Robert Hill Jr., VP of health strategies at the American Heart Association, spoke with us about how keeping your heart healthy starts on the outside.

Finding a type of exercise you enjoy doing is key. After that, make sure you get about 2 and a half hours of vigorous exercise a week. Even in small amounts here and there, it will add up.

Being able to move during the workday also helps. Anyone can start small by scheduling active breaks by doing things like standing and stretching. Keeping your blood flowing can help prevent heart disease.

The number 1 preventative factor for heart disease is to avoid smoking in all of its forms. For more info head to www.Heart.Org