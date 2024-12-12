Exit 36 Poetry Slam Festival: Bringing the Art of Slam Poetry to Pompano Beach

Sharonda Richardson joined Inside South Florida to talk about the seventh annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival, set to energize Pompano Beach with an unforgettable celebration of words, emotions, and community. This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever, with a lineup of 30 poets from across the country, including talents all the way from Los Angeles.

The festival showcases the best of slam poetry, blending raw emotion with performative artistry. Here’s what attendees can look forward to:



Intense Competition : Poets will perform under strict time limits, bringing stories of life, childhood, trauma, and joy in a powerful display of vulnerability and passion.

A Vibrant Atmosphere : With food trucks, DJs, and a cash bar, the event promises a dynamic experience beyond the performances.

A Safe Space for Expression: Whether you're there to enjoy, perform, or find inspiration, this festival ensures a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.

Sharonda's journey into slam poetry began unexpectedly when she joined her first competition to win $100 for new tires—and won. Inspired by her experience at a slam festival in Decatur, Georgia, she brought the art form to Pompano Beach in 2018. Today, Exit 36 has become a hub for slam poetry, earning recognition for its meaningful impact on the community.

Exit 36 isn’t just about competition—it’s a movement.



Workshops for Youth : Over 500 students have benefited from poetry workshops in local schools, daycares, and community organizations, fostering art access and creative expression in underserved communities.

A Hub for Art and Healing: Slam poetry offers a platform for people to share their stories, feel heard, and find community through the power of words.

Though this year’s competition slots have been filled, there are still ways to participate:

Open Mics : Share your poetry and connect with fellow creatives during the festival’s open mic sessions.

Judging Opportunities: Sign up to be part of the panel that scores the performances.

Ticket Information: While tickets sold out in just two and a half minutes, check for updates at pompanobeacharts.org/exit36.