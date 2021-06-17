Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Expand your taste buds with this not so traditional take on Arepas

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 16:31:39-04

There’s a new eatery in town! Welcome to Arepitas Bar, inside the Time Out Market in Miami. The concept is from the team behind Pho Mo and Phuc Yea, Arepitas bar is chef Cesar Zapata's passion project.

Arepas, which are cornmeal cakes, are a traditional dish in Colombia and at Arepitas Bar the dish is taken to a whole new level. Something that makes this arepa special is that chef Cesar uses his mom’s recipe, which after a few tries, got her approval.

Alongside the Brooklyn arepa, you can also find items like Deditos de Queso, aka cheese sticks, Patacon, which are fried plantains, and La Fancy which is an arepa de choclo with country cheese and truffle honey.

If you want to check out what else Arepitas Bar offers, head on over to the Time Out Market in Miami Beach and follow them on Instagram at @ArepitasBar

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors