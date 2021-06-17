Expand your taste buds with this not so traditional take on Arepas

There’s a new eatery in town! Welcome to Arepitas Bar, inside the Time Out Market in Miami. The concept is from the team behind Pho Mo and Phuc Yea, Arepitas bar is chef Cesar Zapata's passion project.

Arepas, which are cornmeal cakes, are a traditional dish in Colombia and at Arepitas Bar the dish is taken to a whole new level. Something that makes this arepa special is that chef Cesar uses his mom’s recipe, which after a few tries, got her approval.

Alongside the Brooklyn arepa, you can also find items like Deditos de Queso, aka cheese sticks, Patacon, which are fried plantains, and La Fancy which is an arepa de choclo with country cheese and truffle honey.

If you want to check out what else Arepitas Bar offers, head on over to the Time Out Market in Miami Beach and follow them on Instagram at @ArepitasBar