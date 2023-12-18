Expedia Reveals Canada as Top 2024 Getaway Destination

It’s already time to start planning those 2024 getaways, and according to Expedia, Canada should be a top destination for Americans this year. Whether you’re dreaming of a luxury train ride through snow-capped mountains or want to wander cobblestone streets without the need for an overseas flight, Expedia travel expert, Melanie Fish, joins us from Vancouver, British Columbia with all the details on why Canada should be at the top of your 2024 bucket list.

“I'm really seeing Canada as a top destination for U.S travelers in 2024,” says Fish. “In 2023, it seems like people who were really choosing far flung destinations and really crowded destinations. Well Canada is so easy for U.S travelers to get to. So, it's an affordable flight oftentimes, and there's a little bit of something for everyone. If you want to go skiing, if you want to hang out by a lake, if you want to eat poutine, go to Quebec, if you want to eat lobster, so there's a little something for everything in Canada.”

