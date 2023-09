“Expend4bles” Director, Scott Waugh, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans can expect from the fourth installment.

“We did a throwback to get back to the roots and go harder and make it super exciting for the audience, but also bring my level of expertise in the stunt world to try to elevate the stunts and the fights in this movie,” says Waugh. “Hopefully, you’ll leave the theater saying that was great.”

“Expend4bles” is playing in theaters now.