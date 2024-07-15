Experience Culinary Mastery at Lafayette Steakhouse in Brickell

South Florida is a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, offering a diverse range of dishes from around the world crafted by renowned chefs. Inside South Florida elevated our dining experience at Lafayette Steakhouse, a gem located in the heart of Brickell. This restaurant combines the charm of an All-American steakhouse with the refined sophistication of a London speakeasy, where culinary mastery takes center stage under the guidance of Executive Chef Kylian Goussot.

Chef Goussot prepared two signature dishes that showcase his culinary expertise: an octopus and burrata dish and a bone-in dry-aged New York strip.

Octopus and Burrata:

The seafood delicacy begins with grilling the octopus and creating a sauce from roasted tomato chutney, ginger, and chaat masala, an Indian spice blend. The dish is artfully plated with fresh burrata in the center, garnished with pistachio herb-infused oil, lemon zest, and roasted pistachios, creating a visually stunning and flavorful experience.

Dry-Aged New York Strip:

Sourced from America's finest family-owned farms, the premium bone-in dry-aged New York strip is seared and then finished in a josper oven, a charcoal oven that imparts a unique flavor, leaving the steak juicy and crisp. The meat is complemented by Lafayette's signature Texas sauce, a rich reduction of red wine with shallots, thyme, rosemary, black peppercorns, and jus, perfected over a 24-hour process.

Side Dishes:

The chef also prepares two exquisite side dishes. The first is a cream corn with black truffle, lime, and 24-month aged Parmesan, and the second is creamed spinach with a Béchamel sauce base, topped with crispy onions. Both dishes are served in mini Le Creuset stoneware, enhancing the visual appeal and dining experience.

Chef Goussot's dishes reflect his passion for curating an ingredient-driven menu that marries American and French culinary traditions. Each dish tells a story of tradition and innovation, providing diners with an unforgettable culinary journey. "Every day, I try to visit all the tables to get some feedback from the customers and I love it," says Chef Goussot.

Lafayette Steakhouse offers more than just a meal; it provides an experience that transports diners to Europe without leaving South Florida. The restaurant's design exudes timeless elegance, making it the perfect setting for enjoying Chef Goussot's culinary creations.

Located in the vibrant Brickell neighborhood, Lafayette Steakhouse is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience exceptional dining. Whether you're a local or visiting South Florida, Chef Goussot's culinary mastery promises to delight your palate.

For more information and reservations, visit Lafayette Steakhouse's website, lafayette-miami.com.