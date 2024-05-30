Experience Summer Fun at Tidal Cove Waterpark in South Florida

Inside South Florida recently visited Tidal Cove, the five-acre waterpark at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort in South Florida, and caught up with Shane Allor, the park's vice president and general manager, to discuss the attractions and upcoming events.

Shane Allor greeted us inside one of the park's cabanas, ready to share the excitement about Tidal Cove, which has become a beloved destination since opening in 2019. "It's great to be here five years later, and the park has matured and the guests love it," he said.

Tidal Cove boasts a unique attraction: the Triple FlowRider. "It's the first Triple FlowRider in all of the United States," Shane explained. This surf simulation is a hit with guests, offering lessons and general play throughout the day.

For its fifth anniversary on June 1st, Tidal Cove has planned a series of special events, including a petting zoo and lots of activations for both adults and kids, “Our partners and vendors will be out here doing samples and giveaways, with a radio station and DJs," Shane detailed.

The waterpark features a seven-slide tower, a kid-friendly area known as Kids Cove, numerous cabanas, excellent food and beverage options, a large pool, and a lazy river. "There's really something for everyone," Shane assured.

While guests of the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort have automatic access to Tidal Cove, day visitors can also enjoy the waterpark for a fee. "It's a luxury resort, so even luxury services are out here at the waterpark as well," Shane noted. Guests also have access to on-site amenities like Starbucks, a spa with kid’s programming, and more.

Among the various attractions, the slide tower with seven slides stands out. "I think that's the fan favorite because there's so many options there. There are some real thrill-seeker rides and some a little more mild rides," Shane highlighted.

For those interested in visiting, Shane recommends checking the website for the latest information and special promotions. "Throughout the year, we do different flash sales and different promotions and offers," he said.

For more information, visit tidalcovemiami.com.