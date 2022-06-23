Experience the local flavors of your city with Cambria Hotels

Just in time for summer, Cambria Hotels has launched its ‘Taste of the Destination: Combining the Art of Mixology with Local Flavors. Director of Cambria Hotels Brand Management, Rick Hertan, and Cambria Hotels Certified Cicerone & Mixologist, Zach O’Haire, joined Inside South Florida to share how Cambria Hotels provide locals with an elevated experience that taste like home.

“We know that nearly 75% of Americans are actually planning to travel during the next few months. We're seeing some common trends that are really standing out right now,” says Hertan. “With gas prices that are rapidly rising, we're seeing this idea of staying local and enjoying a staycation.”

Cambria Hotels has created a unique experience that allow guests to feel at home while exploring in their backyards.

“What makes Cambria Hotels unique is the fact that each hotel is unique. It's designed to be that way and that's really highlighted through our restaurants and bars,” says Hertan. “If you look at our menus, you'll notice that we really focus on local ingredients and local menu offerings that you won't get at any other Cambria Hotel. The guests can really taste the city that they're in.”

Rediscover your cities special foods and cultures with Taste of the Destinations.

“Taste of the Destination is really highlighting six of our gem properties from around the country from coast to coast. It creates modern versions of the Cambria Margarita and makes them hyperlocal,” says O’Haire. “We're sourcing ingredients from local distilleries, getting local produce, and adding those up to make something that is actually very much an authentic taste of that local area.”

For more information, visit ChoiceHotels.com/Cambria

