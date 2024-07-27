Experience the Magic of Candlelight Concerts: A Unique Musical Journey

Candlelight Concerts bring the magic of live multi-century musical experiences to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before. What's unique about their format is that they cover top hits by well-known artists in every music genre in a different way. If you love the soundtrack on Bridgerton, seen on Netflix, Candlelight Concerts promise you a classical musical experience that will appeal to a broader audience.

"We want to make sure that we can reach a greater demographic and a bigger audience by democratizing classical music and making it a little bit more fun," said Alexandra Costa, a producer for Fever who organizes the series. "We have different programming from very classical concerts to more contemporary tributes to artists like Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, so we're always trying to engage a larger audience with classical music."

This concert series has taken place in over 100 cities around the world, and in South Florida, there are different venues throughout Miami, Broward, and the Palm Beaches.

"We are always looking for very unique places to host our concerts. We look for venues that stand out, are architecturally beautiful, and are also historical to the city we're in. We strive to do things in a more local manner by featuring local artists and venues, ensuring we are very connected with the community," explained Alexandra.

The beauty of the venue, the live performances by local musicians, and the setting illuminated by the glow of candles all came together like an orchestra to create a listening experience unlike any other.

"The candles are such a beautiful experience. It's a great time, a great place to come with someone or with family to enjoy yourself and share the moment with others. Having all these new and ever-changing programs really helps connect with a larger audience," Alexandra said.

"It's pretty cool. This is something different. I hadn't had an opportunity to see artists like Adele in concert, or experience a hip hop series in this way. I thought it was pretty cool that they've offered this accessibility and equity in a way that I haven't seen before. So I enjoyed it," added Cassandre Davis, an attendee of the series.

Candlelight Concerts have programs scheduled through December. For more information on the series, such as where it's taking place and the musical inspiration, visit candlelightexperience.com. If you've never been to a classical music concert before, this is an experience that will leave lasting memories.