Experience the Marvel of Magic & Circus with Nathan Kepner and Morgan Tsu-Raun

Posted at 11:01 PM, Jan 18, 2024
Magician Nathan Kepner recently joined Inside South Florida to share insights into The Dynamic Duo Magic & Circus Show, a captivating performance featuring the talents of Nathan and his wife, Morgan Tsu-Raun.

Together, they form The Crescent Circus, offering audiences a spectacular blend of juggling, balancing stunts, hula hooping, and interactive experiences. Nathan and Morgan's collaboration seamlessly intertwines circus arts and magic, showcasing a diverse range of skills and passions.

Nathan Kepner reflected on their journey, saying, “She started out in the circus arts, I started out in magic. But as we've been working together, we kind of crossed paths a little bit. She does some magic. Now I do some juggling and balancing stunts with her. So it's a little bit of both now.”

The Dynamic Duo Magic & Circus Show is set to enthrall audiences at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on January 26. This performance promises not only magical illusions but also awe-inspiring feats of balance and coordination.

For more information and to secure your tickets for this enchanting event, visit PompanoBeachArts.org.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.

