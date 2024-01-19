Experience the Marvel of Magic & Circus with Nathan Kepner and Morgan Tsu-Raun

Magician Nathan Kepner recently joined Inside South Florida to share insights into The Dynamic Duo Magic & Circus Show, a captivating performance featuring the talents of Nathan and his wife, Morgan Tsu-Raun.

Together, they form The Crescent Circus, offering audiences a spectacular blend of juggling, balancing stunts, hula hooping, and interactive experiences. Nathan and Morgan's collaboration seamlessly intertwines circus arts and magic, showcasing a diverse range of skills and passions.

Nathan Kepner reflected on their journey, saying, “She started out in the circus arts, I started out in magic. But as we've been working together, we kind of crossed paths a little bit. She does some magic. Now I do some juggling and balancing stunts with her. So it's a little bit of both now.”

The Dynamic Duo Magic & Circus Show is set to enthrall audiences at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on January 26. This performance promises not only magical illusions but also awe-inspiring feats of balance and coordination.

