Experience the Vibrancy of Polynesian Culture at the Drums of Polynesia Event

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, R.J. Rewi, founder of Drums of Polynesia, and Beverly Parras, a Tahitian dancer, shared insights into their vibrant Polynesian cultural performances and upcoming event in Pompano Beach.

R.J., who established Drums of Polynesia in 1975, has brought the rich traditions of Polynesian culture to audiences around the world. Now based in Pompano Beach for nearly three decades, R.J. explained, "I came here on holiday and loved everything about South Florida. It was a perfect fit for me as an entertainer and someone passionate about Polynesian culture."

Drums of Polynesia stands out for its authenticity and cultural significance. R.J. described it as "a great theme event with a lot of education and entertainment." The group showcases colorful outfits adorned with traditional shells, flowers, and coconuts, representing the essence of Polynesian heritage.

Their upcoming performance at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center promises an immersive experience filled with vibrant performances, drumming, and fire displays. R.J. expressed, "It's a big event with lots of color, drums, and fire—a celebration of our culture and history that evokes positive emotions."

Beverly, a Tahitian dancer with over 14 years of experience, added to the excitement by demonstrating basic Tahitian dance moves. She encouraged viewers to attend the event, scheduled for March 1st, by purchasing tickets at www.PompanoBeachArts.org.

