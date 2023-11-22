Experience Thrill Rides and More at the Margate Fair

Margate Fair Digital Marketer, Rich Youngman, joined Inside South Florida to experience the lively atmosphere and family-friendly activities at Margate. The fair features thrilling rides, entertainment, and beloved carnival games, along with delicious South Florida food favorites.

The fair, offering a variety of attractions for the entire family, is open every day until December 3.

“We have security, all the rides are checked, they've been inspected and approved to go on,” says Youngman. “From now till December 3. Typically, we're open till 12am on weeknights on the weekends, it goes to 1am. So much love, family love everywhere.”

For more information, visit MargateFair.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Fair at Margate.