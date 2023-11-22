Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Experience Thrill Rides and More at the Margate Fair

Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 12:13:29-05

Margate Fair Digital Marketer, Rich Youngman, joined Inside South Florida to experience the lively atmosphere and family-friendly activities at Margate. The fair features thrilling rides, entertainment, and beloved carnival games, along with delicious South Florida food favorites.

The fair, offering a variety of attractions for the entire family, is open every day until December 3.

“We have security, all the rides are checked, they've been inspected and approved to go on,” says Youngman. “From now till December 3. Typically, we're open till 12am on weeknights on the weekends, it goes to 1am. So much love, family love everywhere.”

For more information, visit MargateFair.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Fair at Margate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com