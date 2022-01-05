Experiences you can't miss in South Florida this year

SecretMiami.com has released a list of the most exciting things to do in Miami in 2022. There are options everyone can enjoy and things you definitely don't want to miss out on.

South Florida art lovers won't want to miss Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition! Viewers will be able to see Michelangelo's masterpieces up close and personal. That’s coming to West Palm Beach in march you can snag tickets at FeverUp.Com.

Also on FeverUp.Com are tickets to candlelight concerts. Shows are held both indoors and outdoors and make for the perfect date night.

Don't wait to buy tickets for ¿Qué Pasa, USA? The beloved sitcom has been transformed into a play and is coming back to Miami after a successful run in 2018. Audiences can watch it live at the Adrienne Arsht Center starting in May.

