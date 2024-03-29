Expert Advice: John Salas Shares Tips for Seamless Moving and Stylish Interiors

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jon Salas. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Springtime marks the peak season for moving, with millions of Americans changing residence annually, particularly between March and June. In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, lifestyle expert Jon Salas, shed light on this bustling period and recommended Piece of Cake Moving and Storage as the go-to solution for hassle-free moving experiences. Offering free flat quotes at mypieceofcakemove.com, Piece of Cake ensures a seamless transition with essential tips such as decluttering, identifying true moving costs, and creating a packing plan.

Transform Your Space with CB2 Interiors

Amidst the chaos of moving, Jon suggests turning to CB2 for interior design support. CB2's free design services, known as CB2 Interiors, offer personalized assistance in revamping spaces, from studio apartments to rental homes. Jon outlined the simple process: fill in the CB2 team with project details, meet with a design specialist to discuss preferences, and bring the design to life by shopping the curated selections. Whether in-store, virtually, or online, CB2's design services cater to diverse needs and preferences, making home transformation effortless.

Elevate Your Home with CB2's Accessories

Jon highlighted CB2's array of accessories as the perfect addition to any home. From luxurious linens for the bed to artisanal candles and sculptural candle holders, CB2 offers an extensive selection curated to elevate spaces. Partnering with artists and designers globally, CB2 brings creativity and innovation to everyday essentials, including kitchenware like bowls and salt and pepper grinders. With their aesthetic appeal and functionality, CB2 accessories promise to enhance any living space.

Connect with Jon Salas for More Home Inspiration

For further home inspiration and expert recommendations, Jon Salas invites audiences to follow him on Instagram at @hellojonsalas or visit his website at hellojonsalas.com. From moving tips to interior design insights and product recommendations, Jon's platform serves as a valuable resource for creating stylish and functional living spaces.