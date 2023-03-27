Expert celebrity skincare tips

Beauty Expert, Kirbie Johnson, and Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Ava Shamban joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you achieve celebrity-looking skin.

“The model of 2023 is tightening and brightening. The brightening part of the equation is using the Clear and Brilliant fractionated laser resurfacing,” says Shamban. “The second component is tissue tightening. What you want to do is stimulate the skin now at a deeper level using radio frequency, which stimulates cells that makes collagen.”

For more information, visit ClearAndBrilliant.com and Thermage.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by EWM.

