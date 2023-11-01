Expert Shares Credit Card Safety Tips for Holiday Shopping

Electronic Payment Coalition Executive Chairman, Richard Hunt, joined Inside South Florida to share tips on staying safe against cyber threats and hackers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

“During the holiday season, people are going to use their credit card more and more. We have to make sure it is safe and convenient,” says Hunt. “We know there are some bad people out there in society trying to hack in to your personal accounts. We hope people will change their pass codes every six months, change their pass codes not just using pass codes but something unique. Also make sure you sign up for two-way authentication. And sign up for alerts from your bank to tell you and monitor when money comes in and out of their bank accounts.”

For more information, visit HandsOffMyRewards.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Electronic Payment Coalition.