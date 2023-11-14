Watch Now
Expert Strategies for Holiday Cashback Rewards and Travel Savings

Creative Entrepreneur, Sherita Janielle Rankins, joined Inside South Florida to share money saving hacks for holiday spending, highlighting the benefits of using a Chase Freedom Flex card to earn cash back on everyday purchases.

“See if your credit card has any special offers or benefits to earn you cashback on your everyday purchases,” says Rankins. “The Chase Freedom Flex card has bonus spending categories every quarter and this season, you can earn 5% cash back at select wholesale clubs, select charities and through PayPal. So, whether you're shopping and stocking up for holiday parties, doing some donating or just shopping online and choose PayPal as your checkout method, you can earn 5% cash back up to $1,500 spent. So having the Chase Freedom Flex is like cash backing while you're spending.”

