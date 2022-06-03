Expert Stylist, George Brescia, shares his top summer fashion trends

Summer is a great time to try out some new looks and Expert Stylist, George Brescia, joined Inside South Florida to give us his fashion guidance.

“It is all about neon brights. It's fabulous because it just adds that like flash and pizzazz in your wardrobe,” says Brescia. “But the best thing is that you can mix and match them, but the whole thing is bright and sassy.”

For those who want to look sexy but sophisticated, Brescia says to not be afraid to show off some legs.

“These ladies work so hard on their legs. Pilates class, walking, running, and working out. I'm all about the short shorts because they're fabulous,” says Brescia. “The whole thing is to show off those legs. You've worked hard on it, and they look great.”

