Expert Tips for a Safe and Stylish Fall Home with Kelly Edwards

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Frogtape, Geneverse, LG, and First Alert. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With fall in the air, it's the perfect time to refresh your home, and lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards joined Inside South Florida to share her top products and tips to help you stay safe and stylish this season.

October is Fire Prevention Month, and Kelly emphasized the importance of having the right fire safety equipment. First Alert’s smoke and carbon monoxide alarms feature advanced sensing technology, reducing false alarms and ensuring early detection. These alarms should be installed on every level of your home and replaced every 10 years for maximum safety. For more information, visit firstalert.com.

When it comes to improving air quality, Kelly recommended the LG PuriCare AeroTower. This sleek air purifier boasts nanofiber True HEPA filtration, which captures fine dust and allergens. It also includes a fan and heat mode, making it versatile for year-round use. For more information, visit LG.com.

For DIY enthusiasts, FrogTape is a must-have for painting projects. Its Color Block technology ensures sharp lines by preventing paint bleed, making it perfect for both professional and home DIYers. For more information, visit frogtape.com.

Finally, Kelly introduced the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2, a portable power station that’s perfect for powering essential appliances during storms or on camping trips. It’s lightweight, silent, and charges in under two hours, offering reliable backup power for emergencies or outdoor adventures. For more information, visit jackery.com.

To learn more about these products or to follow Kelly, check out her Instagram, @kellyedwardsinc.