Expert Tips for College Admissions Success: Start Early, Says Zenith Prep Academy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Western Pioneer Financial. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the fall season upon us, families are already looking ahead to college admissions, and according to program director Kevin Hong from Zenith Prep Academy, starting early is the key to setting students up for success. Drawing on 17 years of experience and data from thousands of students, Kevin emphasized that the earlier parents begin the process, the more time students have to build a solid case for admission.

“The most predictable advantage you can give your child is more time,” Kevin explained. Rather than waiting until 12th grade to fill out applications, he recommends starting as early as sixth to 11th grade. This additional time allows students to build evidence of their achievements, which former Ivy League admissions officers have confirmed is critical for getting into top-tier universities.

Kevin shared one of many success stories, highlighting a student who wasn’t at the top of his class but, with the help of Zenith’s proprietary data, was able to gain admission to NYU, the University of Chicago, and Columbia. Kevin noted that Zenith’s data-driven approach works for a wide range of students, helping them stand out in the competitive admissions process.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, families can visit Zenith Prep Academy’s website, zenithprepacademy.com.