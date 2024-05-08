Expert Tips for Hurricane Season Preparedness: Insights from FEMA Instructor

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Generac. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With hurricane season approaching, the importance of preparedness cannot be overstated, especially in the face of escalating climate-related disasters. Cheryl Nelson, a FEMA Disaster Preparedness instructor and certified broadcast meteorologist, shares invaluable insights and tips for homeowners to ensure readiness for the upcoming hurricane season.

Nelson underscores the urgency of preparedness by highlighting recent natural disasters like tornadoes, flooding, and wildfires, along with the memory of Hurricane Irma's impact in 2017. As the climate continues to change, Nelson emphasizes that preparedness is not a matter of if but when the next disaster will occur, making it essential for individuals and families to be ready.

Drawing from her expertise, Nelson offers practical tips endorsed by FEMA to prepare for hurricane season. These include creating a family plan, assembling a disaster kit with essential supplies, saving important documents digitally, and staying informed through reliable news sources. Nelson also stresses the criticality of preparing for power outages and emphasizes the lifesaving potential of Generac generators.

Highlighting the importance of generators in ensuring continuity during power outages, Nelson introduces Generac as a trusted solution for homeowners. She explains how Generac home standby generators can power essential appliances seamlessly, providing peace of mind and ensuring home safety during outages, whether homeowners are present or away.

Nelson outlines the advantages of proactively planning for emergencies and incorporating backup power solutions like Generac generators into preparedness plans. She discusses different options available, including home standby and portable generators, emphasizing safety measures such as proper operation and placement to prevent hazards like carbon monoxide exposure.

For homeowners seeking more information on generators and preparedness strategies, Nelson directs them to visit generac.com or contact their local Generac dealer. With comprehensive resources and expert guidance, homeowners can take proactive steps to safeguard their homes and families during hurricane season and beyond.

By incorporating FEMA-endorsed tips and investing in reliable backup power solutions like Generac generators, individuals and families can navigate hurricane season with confidence and resilience. For more information, visit Generac.com.