Expert Tips for Planning Your Spring Travel: Insights from Travel Expert Laura Begley Boom

As the spring travel season approaches, many of us are eager to embark on exciting adventures and explore beautiful destinations. To help you plan the ultimate getaway, travel expert Laura Begley Boom joined Inside South Florida to share valuable insights and recommendations for your upcoming trips.

Exploring Unique Destinations with Windstar Cruises

For travelers seeking an unforgettable cruise experience, Laura recommends Windstar Cruises, a small all-suite luxury cruise line that visits smaller ports around the globe. With ships carrying no more than 340 guests, Windstar offers intimate voyages to some of the most incredible destinations on the planet, from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean to Tahiti.

Laura highlights the unique opportunity to explore lesser-known places during Windstar cruises, such as the Greek Isles and Iceland. She emphasizes that sailing around Iceland allows travelers to see breathtaking landscapes, geothermal pools, and wildlife while saving money compared to traditional land-based travel.

For more information on Windstar Cruises and their upcoming itineraries, Laura encourages travelers to visit WindstarCruises.com.

Preparing for Your Trip with Rosetta Stone

To enhance your travel experience, Laura recommends learning the local language with Rosetta Stone. She praises Rosetta Stone for its immersive language learning platform, which allows users to fully immerse themselves in the language before their trip.

Rosetta Stone also offers helpful tools like Phrasebook for learning essential phrases and True Accent for improving pronunciation. Currently on sale for 50% off, travelers can purchase a lifetime subscription to all 25 languages offered by Rosetta Stone for just $199 on RosettaStone.com.

Discovering Spring Getaways in the US

For travelers planning a domestic getaway, Laura suggests visiting the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. This expansive resort, located just 90 minutes from Chicago, offers a variety of amenities and activities perfect for a spring break vacation.

From hiking and biking to championship golf courses and a luxurious spa, the Grand Geneva Resort has something for every traveler. Laura highlights the recent renovations to the resort's rooms and suites, as well as the updates to its sister property, Timber Ridge Lodge and Waterpark.

With spring rates starting at $129 per night, travelers can enjoy a relaxing and rejuvenating stay at either property. For more information, Laura directs travelers to visit GrandGeneva.com and TimberRidgeLodge.com.

As Laura concludes her expert tips, she leaves viewers inspired to book their next vacation and make the most of the upcoming spring travel season. With her recommendations in mind, travelers can look forward to unforgettable adventures and memorable experiences around the world.

