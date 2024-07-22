Expert Tips from Kelly Edwards on Enhancing Home Air Quality, Savings, and More This Summer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG, Total Wireless, Tru Earth, Schlage, and Carvel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the temperatures rise, it's essential to keep our homes not only cool but also healthy, efficient, and secure. Lifestyle expert Kelly Edwards joined Inside South Florida, who shared a wealth of tips and product recommendations to help achieve this.

LG: Improving Indoor Air Quality

Kelly emphasized the importance of maintaining clean air inside our homes, especially when doors and windows are closed due to air conditioning. She recommended the LG PuriCare 360 with nanofiber true HEPA filtration. "This sleek, compact air purifier effectively removes allergens, dust, and odors..., making it ideal for both small and large rooms," she explained. The device offers whisper-quiet operation and smart air quality monitoring. For more details, visit lg.com.

Total Wireless: Cost Savings with Wireless Plans

In the quest for affordability and flexibility, Kelly highlighted the benefits of prepaid wireless plans. She recommended Total Wireless, which has recently reinvented itself and now operates on the award-winning Verizon network. "It’s unlimited data for less than $30 a month guaranteed for up to five years,” she noted. Kelly explains that Total Wireless is a great way to save money without compromising on connectivity. More information can be found at totalfacts.com.

Tru Earth: Environmentally Friendly Options

For those looking to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle, especially during Plastic Free July, Kelly introduced Tru Earth. "They're encouraging everybody to ditch those large plastic jugs in your laundry room through Tru Earth’s plastic-free challenge," she said. Participants can enter a contest to win $10,000 or a year's supply of laundry strips by visiting truearthchallenge.com before July 31.

Schlage: Enhancing Home Security and Smart Features

To ensure home security, Kelly recommended the Schlage Encode Plus smart lock. "This is the ultimate summer essential for homeowners…, allowing you to lock and unlock your door with a tap of your iPhone or Apple Watch," she explained. The Schlage Home app enables monitoring activities and managing up to 100 unique access codes. For more information, visit schlage.com.

I Love Ice Cream Cakes: Summer Entertaining Tips

Finally, Kelly shared a delightful idea for summer entertaining. "July is National Ice Cream Month,” she said, recommending I Love Ice Cream Cakes as a sweet treat for guests. These can be found in the bakery freezer case of local grocery stores, with popular flavors like Oreo, Reese's, and Funfetti. To find a store near you, visit iloveicecreamcakes.com.

For more information on all the products mentioned, you can visit the respective brand websites or Kelly's own website at kellyedwardsinc.com.