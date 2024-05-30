Expert Tips to Kick Off Your Summer in Style

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer approaches, everyone is eager to maximize their fun and make the most of the season. Event and lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell joined Inside South Florida to share her top picks for summer must-haves, ensuring a fantastic season ahead.

Ledge

For those looking to elevate their outdoor experience, Ledge offers luxurious in-pool loungers, outdoor furniture, and accessories. Their latest products include:



Hoopstr: A sleek and sturdy basketball hoop made with high-quality UV 20 rated resin to withstand harsh chemicals and UV rays. It features wheels for easy repositioning and built-in storage.

Laze Noodle and Laze Doodle: New additions designed to inspire more outdoor fun. Available at LedgeLoungers.com, starting at $249.

Sawgrass Mills

Sawgrass Mills is the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the US, boasting over 360 stores with savings up to 70%. The Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills features 70 luxury brand outlets, including Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, and Lululemon. On June 8-9, enjoy exclusive deals and giveaways as part of National Outlet Shopping Day. Plan your trip at SawgrassMills.com.

Splash Protein Drink

Splash Protein Drink by Revolution Nutrition is a great way to fuel your health this summer. This ready-to-drink protein beverage comes in fun flavors like Blue Sharks Blue Raspberry, Sour Cherry, and Candy Peach. Each drink contains 24 grams of high-quality whey protein, zero sugar, and is lactose-free. Available at Revolution-Nutrition.com/us for $7.99 for a four-pack.

Bestway Above-Ground Pools

For a fun staycation, the Bestway Steel Pro MAX Round Above-Ground Pool Set is an excellent choice. It features an LED light with color-changing capabilities, seven colors, eight modes, and five brightness levels. The pool's Click Connect system makes setup easy without additional tools. Find it at BestwayUSA.com for $549.

JellyMed

JellyMed by Swell Medical PC is revolutionizing festival healthcare with a judgment-free and inclusive care approach. This service addresses heat exhaustion and substance-related issues, promoting safety and resilience at festivals. Learn more at mishe.co/clinics/jellymed.

For More Information

For additional details on all the products and tips shared by Jamie O'Donnell, visit JamieO.co and follow her on Instagram at @JamieOandCo.