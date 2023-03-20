Expert’s Spring tech guide

Consumer-tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share Spring tech finds to help you save money and time.

“Pairing a Galaxy 13 with Straight Talks’ $45 a month Silver Unlimited Plan, which includes talk, text, high-speed data and five gigs of hotspot data on a reliable network is less expensive,” says Jolly.

It’s that time of year for Spring cleaning and finding the right tool is important for chore efficiency and effectiveness.

“The Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam is a multi-surface floor cleaner that works in unison with a steam cleaner, which lifts stains, dirt and grime,” says Jolly.

If you’re traveling aboard this Spring break, having a language learning app on hand may come in handy.

“Rosetta Stone helps you learn different useful words and phrases in 25 different languages,” says Jolly. “You can get $120 off a lifetime unlimited subscription through March 22nd.”

Paying for your Spring travel plans can become costly. Slickdeals.com may be a great option to help you save money.

“This is a community of more than 12 million shoppers who vet and vote on the very best deals, including flights, hotels, cruises, car rentals, tours and tour packages,” says Jolly.

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com.