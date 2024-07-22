Explore America with Mini Takes the States: The Ultimate Summer Road Trip

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mini USA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Automotive expert Nik Miles joined Inside South Florida to share insights on the ultimate summer vacation road trip, Mini Takes the States. This event takes adventurers from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Seattle, Washington, with 3,000 Mini enthusiasts driving their beloved vehicles across America.

Nik highlighted the essence of Camp Mini, where participants experience America while supporting charity partners like Keep America Beautiful and the American Camp Association. These organizations provide valuable information on national parks and camping experiences, making it easier for families to plan their perfect road trip.

Nik emphasized the importance of packing efficiently. “Bring only what you need for the road trip,” he advised. "I’ve been driving the whole route of Mini Takes the States with a mini and that means I've had to pack a lot of stuff in this really fun, go kart-like handling vehicle. [So, I have to make] sure that I save space."

Every two years, 3,000 Mini owners embark on this exciting journey, which celebrates the great American outdoors. This year's route covers Albuquerque to Seattle, highlighting numerous national and state parks along the way. The event focuses on enjoying and preserving America's natural beauty, aligning with the ethos of Keep America Beautiful.

Nik encouraged incorporating volunteer activities into your road trip. “Some people like to go out and plant trees or go to local volunteering events. Something I like to do is go to local shelters and walk the local dogs,” he shared, introducing Bagel, a rescued Beagle from Utah Beagle Rescue. Engaging in local volunteer activities is a meaningful way to make a positive impact during your travels.

