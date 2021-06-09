Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Explore at Oasis in Wynwood

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:15:39-04

Nestled on North Miami Avenue in Wynwood, Oasis is being called the next cultural hub. The space has hosted top music artists and major events since its opening back in April.

The space is over 35,000 square feet and the area offers an eclectic blend of food, beverages, and entertainment. There's also a wide assortment of food vendors to choose from. One of the vendors you can enjoy at Oasis is Chikin, an eatery that pays homage to yes, Chicken!

And if you’re planning to come to Oasis in the upcoming weeks, well get ready because Oasis is ready to bring you the party.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors