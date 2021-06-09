Explore at Oasis in Wynwood

Nestled on North Miami Avenue in Wynwood, Oasis is being called the next cultural hub. The space has hosted top music artists and major events since its opening back in April.

The space is over 35,000 square feet and the area offers an eclectic blend of food, beverages, and entertainment. There's also a wide assortment of food vendors to choose from. One of the vendors you can enjoy at Oasis is Chikin, an eatery that pays homage to yes, Chicken!

And if you’re planning to come to Oasis in the upcoming weeks, well get ready because Oasis is ready to bring you the party.