Explore Flamingo Gardens: A Summer Adventure for the Whole Family

If you're searching for fun activities to do with your family this summer, Flamingo Gardens is a must-visit destination. As one of the oldest botanical gardens and attractions in South Florida, it offers a blend of natural beauty and wildlife that promises a memorable experience for visitors of all ages.

Founded in 1927 by Floyd L. and Jane Wray as an orange grove, Flamingo Gardens spans 60 acres and serves as both a botanical garden and a wildlife sanctuary. The nonprofit garden boasts over 3,000 tropical and subtropical plant species, including towering trees and vibrant flowers. Visitors are often delighted by the presence of peacocks, which roam freely and showcase their stunning plumage.

In addition to exploring the lush gardens, guests can take a narrated tram ride through 42 remote acres of the property. This tour includes a visit to some of the last original jungle growth in South Florida, preserved as it has been for over 100 years. Along the way, you'll see tropical fruit groves, wetlands, and the Butterfly Conservatory.

The historic Wray Home Museum, built in 1933 as the weekend residence of the Wrays, offers a glimpse into life in South Florida during the 1930s. The house has been meticulously restored and provides an educational experience for history buffs and curious visitors alike.

Flamingo Gardens also hosts daily live presentations at the Everglades Amphitheater, featuring Florida native wildlife. These shows highlight the importance of conservation and the role we play in protecting our natural world. "We actually believe in the three Rs: rescue, rehab, and release. We're here as a conservation. It's very important that us as a humanity and nature protect each animal and protect each species because we have just one world that we live in," an employee explained.

One of the highlights for many visitors is the opportunity to interact with flamingos, one of Florida's most iconic birds. These beautiful birds will eat right out of your hands, creating an unforgettable experience.

New this summer, Flamingo Gardens has introduced the "Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors" exhibit. This captivating outdoor display features 13 animatronic dinosaurs that move and make realistic sounds, bringing the prehistoric era to life. Kids can also enjoy digging for fossils in the interactive gallery exhibit.

All of these attractions and more are included in the price of admission. To make the most of your visit, consider purchasing an adventure pass, which allows for unlimited returns all summer long at a discounted rate. For more information and to plan your visit, head to flamingogardens.org.