Explore Luxurious Escapes in the Palm Beaches This Winter

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Discover The Palm Beaches. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle journalist Christina Nicholson joined Inside South Florida to share the latest on winter escapes in South Florida’s luxurious Palm Beaches. From iconic resorts to trendy new hotels, the area is buzzing with must-visit destinations and seasonal activities.

Christina highlighted the newly renovated Beach Club Hotel at The Boca Raton, which recently underwent a $120 million transformation. Featuring stunning rooms and suites with coastal designs, a private beach experience, and luxurious amenities, The Boca Raton is redefining winter getaways.

“If you're looking for an elevated escape this winter, the Boca Raton is the place to be,” Christina shared, inviting locals and visitors to explore this reimagined destination.

For fans of TV-inspired getaways:



The Palm House Hotel : Located in Palm Beach, this retro-chic property offers 79 spacious guest rooms, intimate social spaces, and modern luxury reminiscent of The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

: Located in Palm Beach, this retro-chic property offers 79 spacious guest rooms, intimate social spaces, and modern luxury reminiscent of on Apple TV+. The Bell Grove Hotel: Opening this month in West Palm Beach, this Autograph Collection resort is a tropical haven featuring 150 guest rooms, five dining options, a full-service spa, and access to a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course.

The Palm Beaches boast vibrant experiences from now through April:

National Polo Center : Known for hosting world-class matches, this is the perfect spot to witness top-ranked players. Fans of polo—and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix series—will enjoy catching live action in this iconic setting.

: Known for hosting world-class matches, this is the perfect spot to witness top-ranked players. Fans of polo—and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix series—will enjoy catching live action in this iconic setting. Artisans of Wine and Food Weekend: Held January 17–19 at The Boca Raton, this exclusive event partners with Napa Valley vintners and features over 75 winemakers and 20 Michelin-starred chefs.

Christina recommends visiting the area for its “picture-perfect weather” and endless options for relaxation and entertainment. For those interested in exploring the Palm Beaches, she suggested:

VisitingThePalmBeaches.com for a comprehensive guide to hotels, events, and activities.

Traveling via Brightline, which offers convenient stops in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton.

Whether you’re looking for luxury accommodations, world-class cuisine, or exciting sports, the Palm Beaches promise an unforgettable winter experience.