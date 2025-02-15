Explore St. Pete-Clearwater: A Perfect Spring Getaway with Stunning Beaches and Rich Culture

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visit St.Pete-Clearwater. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As winter fades and spring approaches, now is the perfect time to start planning a warm-weather escape. Whether you’re traveling solo, with family, or searching for a unique Valentine’s Day gift, travel expert Laura Bagley Bloom recommends St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida, as an ideal destination.

In an interview with Inside South Florida, Bloom highlighted the emerald waters and pristine beaches of the area, where visitors can enjoy activities like glass-bottom boat tours and kayaking to spot dolphins and manatees.

“St. Pete-Clearwater has incredible arts and culture, exciting sports and gorgeous weather, with 361 days of sunshine a year,” Bloom shared. “The beaches have the softest sand, and the color of the water is breathtaking.”

For accommodations, Bloom recommends the historic Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025 with special exhibits and events. Travelers can also check out Opal Soul, a newly opened resort on Clearwater Beach, one of the most scenic shorelines in America.

Food lovers can explore the area’s buzzing culinary scene, which is making headlines with its recent addition to the Michelin Guide for 2025. A must-try dish? The fried grouper, a local specialty.

St. Pete boasts an impressive art scene, featuring:



The Dali Museum, home to the largest collection of Salvador Dalí’s works outside Spain

The James Museum, showcasing an exceptional collection of Native American art

Vibrant street murals throughout the city

Visitors can also explore Scottish heritage in Dunedin and experience Tarpon Springs, home to the largest Greek community in the U.S., resembling a traditional Greek fishing village.

For sports fans, St. Pete-Clearwater hosts top-tier events, including the Annika Invitational for golf and Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training for baseball enthusiasts. The area is also known for world-class game fishing and championship golf courses.

Travelers can fly into Tampa International Airport, located just 20 minutes from downtown St. Pete, or take advantage of direct flights into St. Pete Clearwater International Airport.

For more details on planning your trip, visitVisitSPC.com.