Explore the art of Yayoi Kusama at Perez Art Museum Miami

Associate Curator of Perez Art Museum Miami, Jennifer Inacio, joined Inside South Florida to take us on a journey through the art of Yayoi Kusama.

“She's often called ‘The Princess of Polka Dots,” says Inacio. “I believe there was one point that she was overseeing nets on the ocean flying from Japan and seeing those little things becoming spectacles from a far distance. So, she started really including that and even describing ourselves becoming polka dots. Then, in the infinite of the world and love and all these emotions coming together possibly as little spectacles, and that's just being mixed in as a part of this.”

