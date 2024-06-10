Explore the Best of St. Kitts This Summer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by St. Kitts Tourism Authority. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is the perfect time for travel, and St. Kitts offers an array of activities, beautiful landscapes, and cultural events that promise a memorable vacation. Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO OF St. Kitts Tourism Authority, joined Inside South Florida to share what travelers can look forward to this summer.

St. Kitts is conveniently accessible from Miami with daily flights via American Airlines, making it an easy destination for South Florida residents. "It's only like two and a half hours [from Miami]," Tommy notes. Upon arrival, visitors will be captivated by the island's stunning scenery, featuring mountains on one side and the ocean on the other. Tommy recommends starting your trip with a tour of the island via taxi or the scenic railway, the only functional railway in the English-speaking Caribbean. This tour helps visitors get their bearings and appreciate the island's beauty.

St. Kitts is not just about relaxation; it offers plenty of adventure too. Visitors can hike up Mount Liamuiga, a 3,000-foot dormant volcano, explore the rainforest, go zip-lining, or enjoy ATV rides. These activities provide an exciting start to your vacation and an opportunity to immerse yourself in the island's natural beauty.

The summer is packed with events, starting with the St. Kitts Music Festival from June 27-29. "Three nights of great entertainment across all genres of music," Tommy says, adding that the festival runs from 7 PM until around 3 AM, making it a marathon of fun. Following the music festival, there's the Nevis Mango Festival and the St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week, where this year’s featured ingredient is papaya.

For food lovers, St. Kitts offers an array of culinary delights. The local cuisine includes dishes like stewed saltfish with coconut dumplings, breadfruit, and plantain. High-end dining is available at places like the Park Hyatt, but for a more casual experience, Tommy suggests visiting fish shops like Amaris for fried fish, green banana, and plantain. The strip features multiple bars and restaurants for a lively night out.

History enthusiasts will appreciate visiting Brimstone Hill Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site built by the British. The fortress offers stunning views and a glimpse into the island's colonial past. For diving enthusiasts, St. Kitts has been named the best dive destination in the Caribbean for two consecutive years. For a more relaxed experience, visitors can enjoy the island's golden sand beaches, or take a catamaran tour around St. Kitts and its sister island, Nevis.

With so much to offer, St. Kitts is an ideal destination for a summer getaway. For more information on planning your trip, including details on hotels, flights, and events, visit visitstkitts.com.