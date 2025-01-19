Explore the Gulf Coast: Your Perfect Escape Awaits in Fort Myers Beach

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you're dreaming of a sun-soaked escape, Fort Myers Beach is calling your name. With breathtaking shoreline views, exciting activities, and accommodations that cater to every traveler, this Gulf Coast gem is the perfect getaway, especially as National Plan Your Vacation Day approaches.

Fort Myers boasts 50 miles of stunning shoreline, complemented by over 100 islands in the region. "We pride ourselves on the nature and variety we offer," says communications manager Miriam Dotson, who joined us from the picturesque Margaritaville Beach Resort. She says that, whether you're into beach lounging, kayaking, or island hopping, the city offers something for everyone.

Nature enthusiasts will love exploring spots like the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge, the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, and the charming historic roadways of Bonita Springs. If you're looking for a cultural experience, don't miss the vibrant art festivals held every weekend or the Bailey-Matthews National Seashell Museum on Sanibel Island, known as the seashell capital of the world.

Activities for Every Interest

Beach Lovers : Dig your toes into the soft sand or hop between unique islands to find your favorite spot.

: Dig your toes into the soft sand or hop between unique islands to find your favorite spot. Outdoor Adventurers : Enjoy kayaking tours with local outfitters who cater to all experience levels.

: Enjoy kayaking tours with local outfitters who cater to all experience levels. Art & Culture Enthusiasts: Browse regional art festivals and bring home handcrafted keepsakes.

Fort Myers' accommodations have undergone exciting renovations, making your stay even more comfortable. Popular spots like the Sundial on Sanibel Island and Margaritaville Beach Resort—now celebrating its one-year anniversary—offer modern amenities and stunning views to elevate your trip.

Whether you're a local or flying in, Fort Myers is accessible with direct seasonal flights from cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Boston. From Miami, it's a breezy two-and-a-half-hour drive across Alligator Alley or U.S. 41.

Ready to make your dream vacation a reality? Head to VisitFortMyers.com for inspiration, travel tips, and customizable itineraries for your perfect getaway.