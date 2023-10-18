Explore The Seas with Explora Journeys Luxury Cruise Ships

Premier Travel Expert, Laura Begley Bloom, joined Inside South Florida to discuss new luxury lifestyle brand Explora Journeys, an upscale ocean cruising experience that is offering passengers an “ocean state of mind.”

“This is a new luxury lifestyle brand for discerning travelers, offering unique immersive journeys that are designed to inspire and transport travelers,” says Bloom. “It's going to be visiting some of the world's most amazing locations, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, New England, the east coast of Canada. In fact, right now it's going to be sailing through Canada and New England and seeing some amazing fall foliage. It’s going to be visiting exciting destinations like Boston, St. John, the Bay of Fundy, Quebec City, before repositioning to the Caribbean. And in fact, this winter it's going to be sailing out of Miami.”

