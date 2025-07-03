Explore the World with Purpose: ‘Global Child’ Now Airing Sundays on WSFL 39

WSFL 39 is proud to welcome a brand-new show to its weekend lineup: Global Child, a travel series that goes far beyond sightseeing. Hosted by travel expert and Miami native Augusto Valverde, the show takes viewers on breathtaking journeys around the globe, while spotlighting the values that unite humanity.

Joining Inside South Florida to celebrate the launch were Augusto and Andres Chaparro, General Manager of WSFL, to share what makes Global Child so special.

“We travel the world with purpose,” Augusto explained. “We come back, we bring our celebrity friends, and we always share positive life lessons, because we believe that no matter your race, your religion, your country, we have so much more in common as humans than what separates us.”

Chaparro echoed the sentiment, saying the show’s blend of high production value, cultural celebration, and community impact made it a perfect fit for WSFL. “What you guys are doing with your team is amazing, and you have this great production. But it has the value of giving back to communities. We feel that you guys align as well with our values, which is community, sports, health, and education. You touch sometimes on those points in some of those interviews and it was a perfect alliance for us,” he said, noting how the show’s feature on Medellín offered a new perspective on his native Colombia.

Global Child also brings celebrity guests into the mix, from Miss Universe to entrepreneurs, who join Augusto on unforgettable experiences like skydiving, scuba diving, and polo lessons. And each episode weaves in acts of giving back to local communities, reinforcing the show’s meaningful mission.

Augusto, whose roots span Miami, Mexico, Spain, and beyond, says the name Global Child reflects not just his journey, but a universal truth: “We are all global children. We’re all part of the family of humanity.”

As for his favorite destinations so far? “One of my favorite places is definitely Greece,” he shared. “In every episode, we share a positive life lesson that applies to all of humanity. Greece taught us generosity. And generosity is so beautiful. You see it in their culture. They gave the world the Olympics, philosophy, democracy.”