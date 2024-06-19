Exploring Culinary Delights at Amara: A Conversation with Chef Michael Schwartz

Known for its stunning views and vibrant flavors inspired by Central and South America, the restaurant Amara is a true love letter to Miami. Chef Michael Schwartz, the culinary mastermind behind Amara, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how the acclaimed waterfront restaurant captures the essence of Miami's diverse culture and vibrant culinary scene.

Located on the scenic Biscayne Bay, Amara offers diners a unique experience with breathtaking views of dolphins, manatees, and the beautiful waterfront. Chef Schwartz describes it as a rare gem in Miami, a city surrounded by water but lacking in waterfront dining options. "Great food, great beverage program, beautiful build out – that’s what Amara is," he says.

When asked about his favorite part of Amara, Chef Schwartz highlights the kitchen, where all the culinary magic happens. "It's really the only kitchen that I've ever worked in that has a water view. It's very calming, and very peaceful," he shares. Despite the tranquility, Amara is bustling with energy, offering bold flavors influenced by the Caribbean, Florida, and Latin America.

Amara's menu is a delightful mix of local ingredients and contrasting colors, temperatures, and textures. While Chef Schwartz admits that Latin flavors are not his native cuisine, he embraces them wholeheartedly. "We're anything but authentic," he explains, urging diners not to judge based on traditional standards. Instead, Amara aims to bring new twists to classic flavors, creating a unique dining experience.

This summer, Amara is hosting a series of events celebrating the cuisines of various Latin American countries. Each month features a different chef and menu, offering a culinary journey through Cuba, Peru, Puerto Rico, Colombia, and Mexico. These events include cocktails, canapés, and a four-course tasting menu, providing an immersive dining experience.

For those interested in exploring these culinary delights, tickets can be purchased on Amara's website, amaraatparaiso.com.