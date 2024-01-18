Exploring Cutting-Edge Tech Innovations from Roborock at CES

Tech Expert Andrea Smith recently shared the latest innovations from Roborock at CES, featuring the impressive S8 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum and mop, during her appearance on Inside South Florida.

“Roborock knows that customers want products that can clean well and seamlessly integrate into their smart homes,” said Smith.

Among the many features of the new S8 MaxV Ultra, it introduces revolutionary corner-to-edge technology. The robotic arm with a side brush, an extra side mop, and a dock that cleans the vacuum contribute to a hands-free experience, simplifying the daily chore.

These innovations are designed with a focus on seamlessly integrating into smart homes, offering consumers a convenient and efficient cleaning solution.

