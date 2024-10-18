Exploring Dream Destinations: Costa Rica’s Top Adventures and Florida’s Stunning Beaches

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Award-winning travel writer Laura Bagley Bloom appeared on Inside South Florida to share some exciting travel destinations and insider tips for hassle-free trips.

Starting with Costa Rica, named Travel and Leisure’s Destination of the Year, she described the country as a paradise for adventure seekers and relaxation enthusiasts alike. With its lush rainforests, volcanoes, and pristine coastlines, Costa Rica offers zip lining, wildlife encounters, and cultural experiences like coffee and chocolate tours. As a global leader in sustainability, eco-lodges and wellness retreats also provide a chance to unwind while supporting conservation efforts.

Closer to home, Laura spotlighted Florida’s historic coast, a gem on the state’s Northeast Atlantic coast. With 42 miles of stunning beaches, world-class golf courses, and the charm of America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, Florida’s historic coast is ideal for a fall getaway. One of the highlights of the season is the upcoming Nights of Lights celebration, where visitors can enjoy romantic carriage rides or trolley tours through the city’s streets, sparkling with millions of white lights.

For travelers looking to simplify their trips, Laura offered a valuable tip: ship luggage ahead with Ship and Play. This service allows travelers to ship everything from clothes to sports equipment, ensuring their luggage arrives before they do and saving the hassle of waiting at baggage claim.

Laura encouraged viewers to visit visitcostarica.com and floridashistoriccoast.com for more travel ideas, and shipplay.com for luggage-shipping options. The segment wrapped up with Laura expressing excitement for the fall and winter travel season and thanking the show for having her.