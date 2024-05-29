Exploring Haitian Heritage: Celebrating Culture and History in South Florida

South Florida is known for its rich cultural diversity, with Caribbean communities playing a significant role in shaping its unique cultural landscape. Among these communities, the Haitian population stands out, contributing vibrantly to the region's cultural tapestry. To celebrate Haitian Heritage Month, Dr. Frances Safaite-Frederic, who shared insights into the significance of this month and her efforts to promote Haitian culture.

Dr. Safaite-Frederic, born and raised in Haiti, brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to her role at Boyd H. Anderson High School, where she is the coordinator for the Haitian Heritage Club. This club was established to promote the rich culture and history of Haiti among students, particularly those who have recently migrated. Dr. Safaite-Frederic emphasized the importance of educating others about Haitian culture, noting that the club serves as a platform for both Haitian and non-Haitian students to learn and appreciate the vibrant traditions and history of Haiti.

The Haitian Heritage Club at Boyd H. Anderson High School organizes various activities to celebrate and promote Haitian culture. One of the major events is Haitian Heritage Week, which takes place during the week of May 13th. During this week, the club hosts cultural games, such as dominoes and jump rope, and serves traditional Haitian food to staff members. These activities provide a recreational and educational experience, allowing students to immerse themselves in Haitian culture.

A highlight of the club's activities was the celebration of Haitian Flag Day on May 18th. Dr. Safaite-Frederic explained the significance of this day, which commemorates the creation of the red and blue Haitian flag by Catherine Flon. The flag represents the unity and independence of Haiti, symbolizing the country's liberation from dictatorship and its status as the first black republic. The club organized a visit to Little Haiti, a vibrant neighborhood in South Florida that showcases Haitian culture through historical exhibits, artwork, music, and dance.

Dr. Safaite-Frederic also shared her personal favorite Haitian dish, "Diri Sos Pwa Avek Legim," which is white rice with black pea sauce and a medley of vegetables with meat stock. This dish, like many aspects of Haitian culture, reflects the rich culinary traditions of Haiti.

In addition to celebrating Haitian culture within the school, Dr. Safaite-Frederic encourages everyone to visit Little Haiti’s cultural website, haitianheritagemuseum.org, to learn more about Haitian history and heritage. The museum offers a wealth of information and experiences that highlight the contributions of the Haitian community to South Florida.

For those interested in following the activities of the Haitian Heritage Club at Boyd H. Anderson High School, Dr. Safaite-Frederic mentioned that the club has an Instagram page, @haitianheritage518, where updates and events are regularly posted.