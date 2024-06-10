Exploring KOA’s 2024 Camping Trends with Kampgrounds of America

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kampgrounds of America. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the summer camping season approaches, Kampgrounds of America’s Camping and Outdoor Hospitality Report for 2024 reveals some exciting trends and insights for campers. Senior Vice President of Marketing Diane Eichler joined Inside South Florida from the picturesque backdrop of Montana to share the latest findings and trends in the camping world.

One of the standout trends for 2024 is the rising popularity of glamping. According to KOA’s report, 58% of campers experienced glamping last year. Glamping, or glamorous camping, involves staying in unique accommodations such as deluxe cabins with linens, safari tents with bathrooms, yurts, and tree houses. This trend reflects a growing desire among campers for unique and luxurious experiences in nature.

Eichler highlighted that campers are increasingly seeking opportunities to disconnect from their digital devices and reconnect with nature. Many are opting for activities that promote relaxation and wellness, such as fishing, hiking, biking, meditation, yoga, mindful walks, forest bathing, stargazing, and other celestial activities. This focus on outdoor therapy and mental well-being is a significant trend for the upcoming camping season.

The report also emphasizes the importance of health and wellness in camping. KOA’s mission is to connect people to the outdoors and to each other, which plays a crucial role in both physical and mental health. By fostering connections and promoting outdoor activities, KOA campgrounds support overall well-being.

For those looking to explore new camping destinations, KOA offers over 500 campgrounds across North America. Eichler highlighted some top picks in Florida, including the Sugarloaf Key Key West KOA Resort, which features a private shoreline and easy access to the Keys, and a beautiful campground in the Everglades National Park, near Biscayne National Park. These destinations provide a mix of natural beauty and unique experiences.

Another exciting trend is the popularity of epic road trips to national parks. Many campers are planning longer vacations to explore these natural wonders, embracing the adventure and beauty that national parks offer.

