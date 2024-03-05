Exploring Mexican Cuisine with a Modern Twist at Lona Cocina

In a recent segment on Inside South Florida, the spotlight shone on Lona Cocina & Taquileria, a Mexican restaurant nestled in the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Combining traditional Mexican flavors with modern flair, Lona Cocina offers a unique dining experience that celebrates the rich diversity of Mexican cuisine.

Chef Juan Carlos Peña, the creative force behind Lona Cocina, shared insights into the restaurant's culinary philosophy, emphasizing the goal of presenting Mexican cuisine in a fresh and innovative way. He expressed a desire to showcase the depth of Mexican culinary traditions beyond the familiar staples of tacos and tequila.

At Lona Cocina, every dish is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, with a focus on using authentic ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Chef Juan Carlos highlighted the extensive process involved in preparing each dish, from using 17 types of chilies to slow-cooking pork for hours to achieve tender and flavorful results.

Despite the challenges of managing a bustling restaurant, Chef Juan Carlos finds joy in the fast-paced environment, where quality and speed are paramount. He described the exhilarating experience of serving a diverse clientele while maintaining the restaurant's high standards.

During the segment, Chef Juan Carlos showcased some of Lona Cocina's standout dishes, including their signature tacos al pastor, which are slow-cooked for four to six hours to achieve perfect tenderness and flavor. He also presented unique creations like the quesadilla de pastor, a crispy and savory take on the classic dish.

Other highlights included the salmon en rajada, featuring roasted poblano peppers and pickled red onions for a burst of flavor, and the ceviche rojo, a vibrant dish with fresh fish and tangy chili-infused cucumber.

Throughout the segment, it was evident that every dish at Lona Cocina is crafted with passion and creativity, offering diners a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. As the segment came to a close, Chef Juan Carlos extended a warm invitation to viewers to visit Lona Cocina and experience the vibrant flavors of modern Mexican cuisine for themselves.

For more information, visit LonaRestaurant.com.