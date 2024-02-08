Exploring Plant-Based Nutrition: Recipes and Insights with a Registered Dietitian

Registered Dietitian and Award-Winning Author, Bonnie Taub-Dix, recently graced Inside South Florida to shed light on the importance of understanding ingredients in products and to introduce Almond Breeze as a new, nutritious plant-based option.

“If we look at the label of dairy milk and compare it to alternative milks, we'll find that plant-based options like almond milk have fewer calories but also provide a wealth of nutrients,” explained Bonnie, emphasizing the nutritional benefits of almond milk.

Bonnie also shared tantalizing plant-based Valentine's Day recipes using Almond Breeze's new flavor, the original almond and oat blend. “What I love about this is it takes the flavor of almond milk and combines it with the creaminess of oats to give you the perfect mix. Yet this product is lower in sugar and calories than most oat milks, but it also has 50% more calcium than dairy milk,” Bonnie commented.

Among the recipe ideas she shared are a refreshing strawberry smoothie, delectable banana almond muffins, and flavorful zucchini noodles with almond sauce. These recipes serve as excellent alternatives for individuals who are lactose intolerant or seeking to reduce their sugar and calorie intake.

For further details, visit AlmondBreeze.com and BetterThanDieting.com.

