Exploring Summer Fashion Trends with Matt Dillon on Inside South Florida

Summer is here, and it’s time to revamp our wardrobes with the latest trends. Fashion forecaster Matt Dillon joined Inside South Florida to share what’s hot this season. Known for his travels and front-row presence at major fashion events worldwide, Matt brings the latest trends straight to our screens.

Matt begins with an essential tip: while trends come and go, it’s crucial to pick one that resonates with your personality. Stick to your aesthetic and have fun with fashion.

Matt visited CURIO at the Faena Bazaar in Miami Beach to gather inspiration for this season’s fashion vibe. From old-school flapper styles with big feathers and bow cutouts to an abundance of roses and the return of crochet, there’s something for everyone.

Matt brought along three models to showcase some of the season’s hottest trends:



Taja Abitbol: Taja, a beauty and fashion entrepreneur, music producer, and designer, stuns in a tuxedo moment with a twist. She sports a jacket that reveals a bold, body-hugging design underneath, embodying confidence and style. This look, designed by Taja herself, is perfect for making a statement in Miami. Christopher Logan: Christopher, a renowned photographer and designer, demonstrates how men can embrace bold prints. Wearing a floral shirt, he highlights that a touch of flowers doesn’t diminish masculinity but adds flair. Accessories play a crucial role, as seen with his "Nutty by Nature" tote bag from Nomad Print Collective, Christopher’s own brand. It’s practical and stylish, perfect for carrying essentials. Chiara Casiraghi: Beauty entrepreneur Chiara embodies elegance and trendiness with a white, cut-out dress perfect for a beach wedding or bar event. The dress, designed by Diana Kassabov, features chic cutouts and a playful yet sophisticated look. Paired with bold Vanessa Arcila jewelry and a vintage love letter clutch purse, Chiara’s ensemble is a showstopper.

For more fashion tips and to follow Matt on his journey, you can find him on Instagram at @mattdillon1983.