Exploring the Caribbean: Top Travel Picks with Jeanenne Tornatore

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Marriott Bonvoy. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the travel season heats up, there's no better time to explore the stunning Caribbean. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joined Inside South Florida to share the top advantages of visiting this paradise right now and her top picks for unforgettable destinations.

"Now is a really great time to come to the Caribbean," Tornatore explains. "There are fewer crowds, making it easier to find availability at top properties, and there are plenty of attractive promotions. For example, Marriott Bonvoy members can earn up to 10,000 bonus points when booking at participating hotels until September 9."

Broadcasting live from the presidential suite at the Ritz-Carlton Aruba, Tornatore highlights the allure of this stunning island, from the stunning Palm Beach views to the pools on property. "All the rooms have this beautiful coastal-inspired design which is super elegant. Their signature cocktails are not bad either. It’s a great one this time of year because it is one of the ABC islands, that’s outside the hurricane belt," she shares.

Next on Tornatore's list is St. Thomas, another Caribbean gem. "The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas sits on 30 beachfront acres overlooking Great Bay, this resort offers multiple restaurants and pools, its own luxury catamaran for sunset cruises, and the only Topgolf suite in the Caribbean," she notes. "Looking ahead to the holidays, this property offers so much great holiday programming, including a holiday bazaar, market, kids' nights, and Christmas in the cabanas."

Tornatore's final recommendation is Curacao, known for its colorful colonial architecture and charming atmosphere. "The Curacao Marriott Beach Resort is just five minutes from historic downtown and features family and adult pools, lush botanical gardens, and a reef lounge," she says. "Every resort in the Caribbean has something special, You can come back time and time again to different islands and different resorts and see there's always something new.”

Convinced it's time to book a Caribbean vacation? Tornatore directs travelers to visit Marriott Bonvoy's website, marriott.com/loyalty.mi, for more information on these incredible properties and current promotions.