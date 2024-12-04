Exploring the Community Gem: The Baptist Health IcePlex

The Baptist Health IcePlex, widely recognized as the Florida Panthers’ practice facility, offers far more than just hockey. From curling to skating, the IcePlex is a vibrant community hub that caters to all ages and interests, making it a true gem in South Florida.

The IcePlex boasts an array of activities and amenities:



Public Skating : Open seven days a week for anyone looking to glide across the ice.

: Open seven days a week for anyone looking to glide across the ice. Skating and Hockey Classes : Perfect for beginners or those seeking to refine their skills.

: Perfect for beginners or those seeking to refine their skills. Retail Store : Stocked with hockey and skating essentials.

: Stocked with hockey and skating essentials. Food Options : A concession stand, grab-and-go station, and full-service eatery ensure visitors stay fueled.

: A concession stand, grab-and-go station, and full-service eatery ensure visitors stay fueled. Renovated Auditorium : A space for events and community gatherings.

: A space for events and community gatherings. Curling: A surprising highlight that’s gaining traction in South Florida.

Curling, a sport originating in 16th-century Scotland, has found a warm welcome at the IcePlex. Teams of four compete to slide stones closest to the center of the “house,” using brooms to adjust the stone’s trajectory and speed by creating friction on the ice.

Despite its Olympic origins, curling is accessible to all skill levels. “You don’t have to know how to skate or be particularly athletic,” explained an instructor. “Just come ready to have fun and learn.”

For those who tried curling, the activity exceeded expectations:



Unique Challenge : “It’s harder than it looks, but so much fun!” shared one participant.

: “It’s harder than it looks, but so much fun!” shared one participant. Group-Friendly : Ideal for couples, families, or friends looking for a new experience.

: Ideal for couples, families, or friends looking for a new experience. Star Power: Practicing where the Panthers train adds a thrill for hockey fans.

The IcePlex encourages visitors to explore everything it offers. “You might come for one thing but discover four or five more activities to try,” said a staff member. With its wide-ranging appeal, the IcePlex is redefining South Florida’s recreational scene.

Whether you're seeking to perfect your slapshot, try your hand at curling, or simply enjoy a fun family outing, the Baptist Health IcePlex has something for everyone. It’s not just a practice facility—it’s a community experience.

For more information, visit FTLWarMemorial.com.