Exploring the Influence of Black Travel with Travel Expert Tomeka Jones

In a recent episode of Inside South Florida, travel expert Tomeka Jones shared insights into the growing influence of black travelers and provided valuable tips for planning memorable getaways.

Jones, who has been immersed in travel journalism for over a decade, joined the show from Montana, where she was attending the National Brotherhood of Snow Sports 51st anniversary celebration. She highlighted the vibrant atmosphere among black outdoor enthusiasts at the event, emphasizing the inclusive and welcoming nature of the gathering.

When it comes to planning travel, Jones emphasized the importance of finding accommodations that cater to both individual preferences and the needs of family and friends. She recommended resources like Rainbow Global, where black travelers can find reviews of destinations that are welcoming and safe.

For travelers seeking a fun getaway, Jones advised booking early and exploring new experiences. She encouraged using platforms like Vrbo to find accommodations tailored to specific preferences, such as ski-in, ski-out properties. Additionally, she encouraged travelers to embrace new activities like skiing or snowboarding, emphasizing that the journey is about enjoyment and adventure.

While discussing top travel destinations, Jones highlighted Martha's Vineyard, a hotspot for black travelers known for its vibrant events like the African American film festival. She also mentioned Sag Harbor, the black community in the Hamptons, and Antigua and Barbuda, renowned for its stunning beaches.

To learn more about the National Brotherhood of Snow Sports, Jones directed viewers to nbs.org, providing a valuable resource for those interested in exploring winter sports and outdoor activities within the black community.

