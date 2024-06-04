Exploring Vizcaya Museum and Gardens: A Historic Gem in Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove is one of South Florida's oldest neighborhoods, dating back to the arrival of Bahamian settlers. A standout landmark in this historic area is the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, a beautiful estate that captures the essence of the region's rich history. Inside South Florida recently stopped by to explore this iconic location and learn more about its significance.

Acquiring large tracts of land from Mary Brickell, James Deering, a wealthy industrialist, established Vizcaya in the 1910s. Deering, who made his fortune in agricultural machinery, built the estate to spend his winter months from November through April.

In 1926, the Great Miami Hurricane caused significant damage to the gardens. By the 1930s, the Deering family began considering opening the estate to the public. They invited James Deering's artistic advisor to restore some spaces, and by the 1950s, the family conveyed the estate to the county. Vizcaya opened as a public museum in 1953.

Vizcaya offers a variety of dynamic public programs. "We have Vizcaya Late, which is a once-a-month event on a Wednesday evening, each with a different theme," explained Helena Gomez, a curator at Vizcaya. The estate also hosts lecture series and a Sunday farmers market. For instance, a recent Vizcaya Late event celebrated Bahamian heritage with a theme called "Little Bahamas."

Gomez noted that Vizcaya is very special to the community as it holds different meanings for various people, serving as a place where they can build memories. Regular visitors, whether they come yearly or weekly, participate in the estate's diverse public programs.

For more information about Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, including a list of programs and virtual exhibitions, visit their website at vizcaya.org. Discover the different experiences and online collections that this historic estate has to offer.