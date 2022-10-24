Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Face the challenge with Plexaderm Skincare

Posted at 3:18 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 15:18:14-04

Signs of aging can impact your confidence. Lifestyle Consultant, Annette Figueroa, joined Inside South Florida to share how Plexaderm can rejuvenate your skin.

“We have a nationwide challenge because we know there are still viewers that are skeptical as to whether Plexaderm works to reduce the look of under eye bags, fine lines and wrinkles in just 10 minutes,” says Figueroa. “What they did was come up with a 66-application trial pack for $14.95 with free shipping a 30-day and a money back guarantee.”

Plexaderm is a non-surgical solution that appears to provide quick results.

“You apply it on a clean and dry face,” says Figueroa. “You put a pearl size amount on those fine lines and wrinkles. The results are nothing short of amazing.”

For more information, visit PlexaDermTrial.com or call 800-664-7481

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Health Solutions Marketing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

