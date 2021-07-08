Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Facebook is helping small businesses gain traction

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 12:55:55-04

At the heart of every small business is an idea. Those ideas deserve to be found, so this summer Facebook is launching the Good Ideas Festival – a unique campaign to help small businesses grow and thrive.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and many are trying to rebound from losses they incurred due to the pandemic. The Good Ideas Festival will hopefully offer a much-needed boost, and teach owners how to use digital tools to expand their business and success, says Michelle Klein, VP of Facebook Global Customer marketing.

The 7-week program will be hosted by actress Zoe Saldana, and packed with content to help businesses get to the next step of recovery. A new show called Found on Facebook will also be launching, featuring small business owners from around the country offering advice on how they were able to pivot and make it through tough times.

"Use Facebook, use Instagram, to keep your customers up to date," she says. "It's a great time to take advantage of new tools like personalized marketing and ads, where you can spend a few dollars as a small business and reach customers across the country."

You can help local businesses by buying from them online to help boost their web presence, and share which products you got. Use the hashtag #DeserveToBeFound as a way to let the community know about the businesses you love.

Business owners can learn more about this campaign and take part in the Good Ideas Festival by clicking here

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors