Facebook is helping small businesses gain traction

At the heart of every small business is an idea. Those ideas deserve to be found, so this summer Facebook is launching the Good Ideas Festival – a unique campaign to help small businesses grow and thrive.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and many are trying to rebound from losses they incurred due to the pandemic. The Good Ideas Festival will hopefully offer a much-needed boost, and teach owners how to use digital tools to expand their business and success, says Michelle Klein, VP of Facebook Global Customer marketing.

The 7-week program will be hosted by actress Zoe Saldana, and packed with content to help businesses get to the next step of recovery. A new show called Found on Facebook will also be launching, featuring small business owners from around the country offering advice on how they were able to pivot and make it through tough times.

"Use Facebook, use Instagram, to keep your customers up to date," she says. "It's a great time to take advantage of new tools like personalized marketing and ads, where you can spend a few dollars as a small business and reach customers across the country."

You can help local businesses by buying from them online to help boost their web presence, and share which products you got. Use the hashtag #DeserveToBeFound as a way to let the community know about the businesses you love.

Business owners can learn more about this campaign and take part in the Good Ideas Festival by clicking here