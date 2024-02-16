Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

FAIR Health Launches Free Online Resource to Empower Older Adults

Posted at 6:00 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 18:00:02-05

FAIR Health, a national independent nonprofit dedicated to healthcare transparency, has launched FAIRHealthOlderAdults.org, a free online resource aimed at assisting older patients and their caregivers in navigating the complexities of the healthcare system. Nicole Iny, Executive Director of Grants and Consumer Education at FAIR Health, shared insights into this initiative during a recent interview with Inside South Florida.

FAIRHealthOlderAdults.org offers a range of user-friendly tools, educational content, and resources to facilitate healthy aging. Iny highlighted the shared decision-making tools and total treatment cost calculators available on the website, which enable older patients and their caregivers to understand, plan, and manage healthcare costs effectively.

The website features practical resources such as principle checklists to aid individuals during doctor's appointments, equipping them with relevant questions to ask healthcare providers. Whether planning for a new diagnosis, understanding treatment options, or preparing for a medical visit, FAIRHealthOlderAdults.org serves as a comprehensive guide for older adults and their caregivers.

Iny encouraged individuals to utilize the platform's educational articles on insurance basics, which offer valuable insights into healthcare coverage and address common questions older patients may have.

For more information, visit FAIRHealthOlderAdults.org.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by FAIR Health.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com