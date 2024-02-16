FAIR Health Launches Free Online Resource to Empower Older Adults

FAIR Health, a national independent nonprofit dedicated to healthcare transparency, has launched FAIRHealthOlderAdults.org, a free online resource aimed at assisting older patients and their caregivers in navigating the complexities of the healthcare system. Nicole Iny, Executive Director of Grants and Consumer Education at FAIR Health, shared insights into this initiative during a recent interview with Inside South Florida.

FAIRHealthOlderAdults.org offers a range of user-friendly tools, educational content, and resources to facilitate healthy aging. Iny highlighted the shared decision-making tools and total treatment cost calculators available on the website, which enable older patients and their caregivers to understand, plan, and manage healthcare costs effectively.

The website features practical resources such as principle checklists to aid individuals during doctor's appointments, equipping them with relevant questions to ask healthcare providers. Whether planning for a new diagnosis, understanding treatment options, or preparing for a medical visit, FAIRHealthOlderAdults.org serves as a comprehensive guide for older adults and their caregivers.

Iny encouraged individuals to utilize the platform's educational articles on insurance basics, which offer valuable insights into healthcare coverage and address common questions older patients may have.

For more information, visit FAIRHealthOlderAdults.org.

